Central Indiana will have a slight risk strong to severe storms late tonight

A strong cold front over the Great Plains will move this way and a line of strong to severe storms, now across Illinois, will move across the state this evening. Gusty winds and large hail will be possible between and 8pm and Midnight. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the state in slight risk category for severe storms tonight. Up to a half-inch of rain is likely this evening and we will also see a risk for a isolated tornado.

Behind the cold front cooler air will move in. For the past three days Hoosiers have enjoyed temperatures in the 70s. Behind this weather system highs will be near 50 degrees with low temperatures near freezing to end the work week. Slight warmer air will settle in for the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 50s with clouds on Saturday and rain for Easter Sunday.

Highs were in the 70s for the third day in a row on Wednesday.

Strong storms will move into western Indiana by 8pm.

Heavy rain and gusty winds will reach Indianapolis by 9pm.

Strong storms will move into east central Indiana by 10pm.

The line of storms will exit the state after 11pm.

Thursday will be a much cooler day.