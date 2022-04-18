Hoosiers woke up to a 1 to 2 inch blanket of snow Monday morning. Indianapolis set a single-day snowfall record with 1.6″ breaking the previous record of 1.2″ from 1901. After a cool afternoon, parts of the state are under a Freeze Warning through Tuesday morning. Expect low temperatures near and below freezing across the state.

This is going to be another active week of weather for central Indiana. An approaching warm front will bring scattered storms Wednesday. Up to a half-inch of rain is likely. South of the warm front a huge warm is will settle in. Highs will be in the 70s Thursday and Friday, with dry weather Thursday and scattered thunderstorms Friday. The warmest day in six months will come Saturday with the high in the 80s.

1-2″ of snow fell across central Indiana Monday.





So fat this has been a cool month.





So far this has been a wet month.

Temperatures will stay below average through Tuesday.

Temperatures will be warmer by the weekend.