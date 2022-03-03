March is know for volatile temperature swings and just three days into the month, we’ve already seen them occur. Chilly air moved into central Indiana Thursday. Temperatures fell during the day and by afternoon temperatures were in the 30s. A far cry from the previous day’s high of 68 degrees. The cool down won’t last long with sunny skies pushing temperatures back into the 50s Friday.

Our warm up continues his weekend with near record warmth on Saturday. A high of 72 degrees is forecast for the day with sunny skies and gusty winds. The record high for the day is 75 degrees, last set in 1983. Wet weekend have been common this year and while this weekend will start dry, it will end wet. Rain and thunderstorms will move in Sunday morning and the rain will be heavy at times. Expect highs in the 60s Sunday.

A cold front will move across the state Monday and the rain will continue along with cooler air moving in. 1 to 2″ of rain is likely by Monday night. As we get colder Monday night our rain will change to snow showers. We’ll have a cold Tuesday morning with lingering flurries and temperatures in the 20s.

