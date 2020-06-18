Central Indiana will get a taste of heat and higher humidity before the start of Summer

Summer starts at 5:44pm on Saturday and right on cue the the heat and humidity are starting to build. We’ll find it sunny, warmer and more humid through Saturday with highs near 90 degrees. After a wet start to June we haven’t had measurable rainfall in the past 14 days and our extended stretch of dry weather will continue through the rest of the work week.

Our next chance for scattered thunderstorms will come this weekend. After a long dry spell we see our weather become more unsettled. We’ll have a daily chance for rain through the end of next week and computer models are predicting up to 2 inches of rain in isolated areas.

Summer begins Saturday afternoon.

So far June is off to a warm start.

We haven’t had measurable rainfall in the past two weeks.

We’ll have a warm start to Summer.

A daily chance for rain comes for most of next week.

Some of us will be lucky enough to get some rain next week.