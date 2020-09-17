Central Indiana will feel the coolest night since last spring

A cold front moved across the state Thursday and clear air from the Canadian Prairie Provinces will move in to help clear out some of the smoke from the west coast wildfires. The coolest air of the summer will move in behind the cold front. Lows will be in the 40s and highs will be in the 60s Friday and Saturday, and near 70 on Sunday.

Over the past seven weeks central Indiana has developed a two and a half inch rainfall deficit. The abnormally dry conditions have led to burn bans for Lawrence and Martin counties. We have 14 completely dry weekends this year and we’ll add to that number as we are not expecting any precipitation for the next seven days.

Fall begins next week.