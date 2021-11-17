Central Indiana weather will go from wet and mild to dry and chilly

With a warm front north of the state Hoosiers will enjoyed a mild Wednesday with temperatures in the 60s. We had 25 to 35 mph winds gusts and most areas received less than a tenth of an inch of rain. Heavier rain will soak the state Wednesday night and up to a half-inch of rain will fall by Thursday morning.

Behind the cold front we’ll end the week with cooler temperatures. Expect highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will moderate over the weekend with highs closer to 50 degrees.

Our next chance for rain will come Sunday and colder air associated with a cold front may cause rain to change to light snow by Monday morning.

Winds were gusty in Wednesday.

More rain is likely this evening.

Rain will be heavy at times through Midnight.

Up to a half-inch of rain is likely tonight.

Lows will stay above freezing overnight.

Temperatures will stay below average through the weekend.