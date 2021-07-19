Central Indiana gets a much-needed chance to dry out this week

This is currently our fifth wettest July on record as we’ve already had more than six inches of rain.We have had at least .01″ of rain for 26 of the past 49 days. Almost 14 inches of rain has fallen since June 1st. This is the fourth wettest summer to date and what central Indiana needs is a long period of dry weather.

The good news is that sunny skies will prevail through Thursday. Highs will be in the 80s, with lows in the 60s. Our next chance for rain will not arrive until Friday. As has been the trend so far this summer that will begin another streak of days with a daily chance for scattered showers and storms. Up to an inch of rain will be likely during that time.

Rainfall for July now exceeds six inches.

This has been a wet summer so far.

July has been a mild month,

Daylight hours are shrinking.

Temperatures will stay in the 80s this week.