CBS4 Weather Authority Sunday Evening

For the 10th time this July, we reached 90 degrees or above. The good news is this should be the last day it is this hot until maybe next week.

We have had above average temperatures most days this July. Even if it cools off a little for the last 4 days of the month, July will likely go in the records as another month with above average temperatures. For you and me that probably means the fans and air conditioners were cranking away with electricity.

There is no shortage of hot weather around the Midwest. However, a cold front now working it’s way through the northern plains will be the trigger to change our weather starting Monday.

If you were outside today, you know it felt even hotter than 90. Adding in the humidity factor, many parts of the Midwest felt like hotter than 100 Sunday afternoon.

Monday starts out warm and muggy. That warm humid air will develop into showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. And some of the storms could be strong.

Seems like we have been waiting a long time, but finally some less humid and more comfortable weather arrives Tuesday. For now, it looks like it will stay nice into next weekend.