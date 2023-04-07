INDIANAPOLIS – Clear skies and sunshine ahead for the next week out!

Saturday weather

Minimal cloud coverage this weekend & beyond

The following chart shows cloud coverage at 2 p.m. each day in the week ahead. Only 5% cloud coverage for our Saturday afternoon at 2! It’s going to be sunny all weekend long.

Major warming setting up

After the passage of a cold front, temperatures dropped more than 10 degrees below normal into Thursday afternoon. The good news–if you like the warmer air–temperatures will be rising 10, potentially 20 degrees above average into the middle of next week! Major ridging will be setting up overhead, and we will benefit from that here at home in Indiana. Highs will be in the upper 70s, and some may break into the 80 degree temperatures by Thursday.

Sunny, warm, and dry weekend!

Sunshine overhead is in the forecast for Easter weekend! Skies remain clear, and the weather will be dry as we begin to warm up. Both Saturday and Sunday look to be very nice in the weather department!

Indianapolis 7 day forecast