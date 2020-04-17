Bringing back sunshine and milder temperatures for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain and snow flying in April, in Central Indiana! That was the case earlier on Friday as a low pressure system brought a variety of precipitation types to the area. Snow accumulated to only a couple of inches in northern Indiana after dumping more than 8 inches over parts of southern Iowa. That system continues to move east and will take the rain and clouds with it, overnight.

High pressure moves in for the weekend and although we'll be off to a chilly start on Saturday, the weekend is looking much better from what we've been experiencing the past several days. Temperatures Friday night will drop to the upper 20s and lower 30s by early Saturday morning. A Freeze Warning will go in effect at midnight and last until 10 AM.

Indianapolis has spent these last 4 days below 50-degrees. That changes for the weekend. Widespread frost with patchy fog will start us off for the day on Saturday. Overall, Saturday will be quite a sunny day and temperatures will become milder, in the mid and upper 50s by the afternoon. While still below average, Saturday afternoon will still run almost 10-degrees warmer from where we were Friday afternoon. A few widely scattered showers will move in Sunday, but there will still be lots of dry time. This weekend will be a nice one to get some of the yardwork done!

The 8-14 day outlook suggesting a ridge building over the west coast, bringing high probabilities for above average temps over the last week of April. But we would be on the cooler side of this setup and COULD see more below average temps during this time.

Before we get that far though, this coming week is shaping up nicely. There will be lots of dry time and temperatures closer to the seasonal average.