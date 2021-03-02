Brilliant sunshine today; more spring-like tomorrow

It’s a chilly start Tuesday morning with temperatures that have fallen into the low and mid-20s and wind chill temperatures that have dropped to the mid-teens. You’ll definitely want to have the heavier coat as you’re heading out the door this morning, but don’t forget the sunglasses too. Brilliant sunshine will be around all day long.

Average high temperatures are rising very quickly this time of year. Today, the average high temperature for Indianapolis is 46°. By the first day of Spring, March 20th, the average high temperature will have risen to the mid-50s. By Easter, on April 4th, highs average in the upper 50s!

Temperatures will be seasonal today, in the mid 40s. A wind shift out of the southwest this afternoon will keep temperatures from falling as far overnight. By Wednesday morning, temperatures will have only fallen to the lower 30s. That’s still chilly but it will be about 8-degrees warmer than we were Tuesday morning.

Wednesday will be the best day of the week. Although it will be a little breezy, there will be plenty of sunshine around and temperatures will return to more of a spring-like feel, in the mid to upper 50s.

A cold front passing Wednesday night will knock temperatures down a notch to finish out the week. The weather will still be pleasant, it just won’t be quite as warm with highs only peaking in the upper 40s. Another warmup gets underway late in the weekend and early next week.