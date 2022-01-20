Brighter but very cold today

Arctic air is settling into the region and we are really feeling the chill across central Indiana. Temperatures Thursday morning have been running ~30° from where they were early Wednesday morning. With the colder air in place and breezy NNW winds, we’re factoring in a wind chill near or below zero! BRRRR!!

The good news? Although temperatures stay cold, high pressure moving into the area will bring more sunshine today. Expect a mix of sun and clouds but temperatures only rising to the mid 20s this afternoon, with wind chills in the mid 20s at the warmest part of the day.

Lake effect snow to our north could send some flurries into central Indiana today but otherwise, we stay dry. If your travel plans do send you into northern Indiana, La Porte and Porter counties are still under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 PM CST.

The cold air is sticking around. We start Friday morning off even colder with temperatures dropping to the single digits and wind chills back near zero.

We’re still waiting for significant snowfall in central Indiana. It seems as though our location is just a void for any kind of appreciable snowfall as the winter storms systems so far this season have just bypassed central Indiana. For the snow season, so far, Indianapolis has only measured 0.8″ of snowfall and 0.5″ of that was back in November! We are tracking snow chances in the second half of the weekend and early next week. However, at this time, it’s most likely we get flurries to only light snowfall on Sunday. “Warmer” temperatures on Monday will bring that round in as a mix of rain and snow. Stay tuned for updates as we get new data!