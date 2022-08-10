It’s been a foggy and cloudy start to Wednesday. More schools are going back for the first time to start the fall semester. That means, more kids at the bus stop. With reduced visibility, be sure to take it a little slower out there. A few isolated areas of drizzle have been lingering this morning but overall, we are drying out. We’ll keep thicker cloud cover around during the morning hours. These clouds will decrease into the afternoon, skies turn brighter and temperatures will warm to the low and mid 80s. It will be a decent day to have fun at the Indiana State Fair which reopens today.

While the temperatures have cooled from the 90° stretch we had a few days ago, the humidity remains. If you have outdoor plans today, still keep them, just be prepared for the air to remain tacky. We won’t have to wait much longer for a refreshing feel to arrive. A cold front will pass tomorrow. Ahead of it, a few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will develop during the afternoon. Behind the front, a much drier air mass will be streaming in. Dew point temperatures will be diving and we will me feeling fantastic to close the week. Friday will feel refreshing with sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s.