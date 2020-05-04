Bright start to the week; rain coming

Bright and sunny for our Monday morning. Temperatures are nearly 20 degrees colder than yesterday morning for many of us so a jacket needed out the door. We’ll warm quickly after sunrise. Coming up on 50 by 9am and into the 60s for lunchtime.

We’re watching as a low slides through the Lower Plains Monday. This will bring severe storms to Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas. As that storm system gets to us, it’ll lose some energy and just provide us with non-severe rain.

Scattered showers will begin in Indiana after Midnight and continue on and off through our Tuesday. That’ll make for gloomy, sleepy weather. Temperatures will also be more than ten degrees below the average so you’ll definitely have to dress warmer than we did this weekend. Rainfall totals will be between a quarter and half inch so it’s a great opportunity to throw down some grass seed. Plants will also be happy but keep in mind we’ll drop to the low 30s later this week so always a good idea to wait to plant until after Mother’s Day which is next weekend.

Temperatures will stay below average through the whole next week. Certainly a noticeable drop from the 80s over the weekend. Next weekend will be ten degrees below the average.