Winter Storm Watch for much of central Indiana ahead of midweek winter weather event

It’s the best day of the week! Enjoy Monday and take advantage of the sunny conditions and seasonal temperatures. We’re tracking big changes as we head later into the week. A major winter storm is tracked to impact the Hoosier state.

We’ve seen a little bit of patchy fog around the area Monday morning but most areas aren’t seeing significant reduced visibility. The fog has been the most impactful in our far northern counties such as Clinton, Howard and Tipton. This fog should clear up quickly as the sun comes up. The rest of the day will be bright and calm. Expect temperatures this afternoon to rise to the upper 30s.

The evening remains pleasant and dry but clouds will start to increase. That, along with southeasterly winds will keep temperatures warmer tonight. We only drop to the low 30s by the evening hours and stay nearly steady there into early Tuesday morning.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of central Indiana. This watch is effective late Tuesday night and continues through late Thursday evening. This system will bring us a variety of precipitation types from rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain. Heavy snow totals are very possible, especially in our northern counties and accumulating ice on the roadways for all of central Indiana is a possibility through the duration of this storm. At this time, it’s too early to say how “much” snow we’ll get but be prepared to have the shovel ready or the snow blower gassed up. Regardless of what “type” of wintry weather you see at your location, hazardous travel conditions are of top concern. Along with that, power outages and school delays are very possible.

Let’s talk about timing. As of Monday morning, this is how things are looking… this system will begin as rain Tuesday evening and by early Wednesday morning, northern Indiana will be transitioning over to snow and a wintry mix. That freezing line will gradually settle south into the morning and heavy bands of snow will be possible over our far northern counties by the morning commute Wednesday. By the evening hours on Wednesday through Thursday morning, a wide span of a wintry mix will likely develop over a large portion of central Indiana. Ice buildup on the roads is possible and could lead to dangerous travel. As this low pressure system pulls to our east Thursday evening, this system will exit as snow for much of the area.

Behind this winter storm, a new arctic blast settles in. Even though we get dry weather and sunshine back to close out the work week, these temperatures will make slick road conditions slow to improve Friday and into the weekend. By early Saturday morning, air temperatures will be near 0°.