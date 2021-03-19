Bright skies to end the week; temperatures trend warmer this weekend

Skies will brighten today after seeing a rather wet and windy Thursday! Indianapolis measured a peak wind gust of 48 MPH and the system brought more than one inch of rain to the city.

The highest rain report was in Bunker Hill located in Miami County with 2.82” of rain. Anderson also had a notable total at 2.44” of rain.

High pressure over the Great Lakes will keep central Indiana dry and bright for the next few days. For now, temperatures are trending below average with wind chills dipping down into the teens at times.

Highs will reach into the upper 40s this afternoon, which is about five degrees below average for the date.

The weather looks clear and cool across the area for the first round in the Big Tournament!

This evening, the Purdue vs. North Texas game will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium. Tip-off is set for 7:25 p.m., and temperatures will fall to the 40s at that point.

Wind speeds will weaken with a mostly clear sky tonight.

The dry stretch will last through the weekend, which means you should be able to take your plans outdoors both Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be seasonal and reach the mid-50s, then jump into the 60s on Sunday!

Rain chances will hold off until next week. So far this month, Indianapolis has measured 2.53” of precipitation! The city is now trending 0.60” above normal to date.