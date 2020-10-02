Bright, cool end to the workweek

Temperatures have dipped into the 30s for several communities across central Indiana this Friday morning! You will want to have a coat or heavy jacket during the morning commute. Grab the sunglasses as well because there is very little cloud cover around the area this Friday morning.

We will start off the day bright and chilly, but mild weather conditions are expected later today. Highs will reach into the lower 60s this afternoon, which is nearly 10 degrees below normal for October 2. The weather for today will be very different from last year when Indianapolis reached a record high of 92°!

More clouds will build into the area this evening, but central Indiana should stay dry. We should be in good shape for high school football games across the state tonight! Keep in mind, temperatures will quickly fall once the sun sets! Indianapolis will drop around 50° by 9 p.m.

There will be several dry hours in the mix on Saturday, but a spotty shower cannot be ruled out north of Indianapolis. A more favorable shower chance arrives on Sunday and it will be our best chance for rain in the next several days. The additional cloud cover and showers will keep temperatures cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s at the end of the weekend.