It’s feeling more like the winter season this Friday morning. Temperatures are colder and there’s a wintry mix scattered about the area. However, temperatures are still above average for the morning the time of year. Most of central Indiana is in the mid 30s. That’s closer to the average high temperature for the date (36°).

This means most of the snowflakes coming down are melting. This is making the roads mainly wet and not icy. There are a few locations that have dropped to freezing this morning. So it’s not out of the question to get a slick spot or two on some bridges and overpasses.

Temperatures don’t move much today. They’ll stay steady, in the mid 30s most of the day. We keep widely scattered pockets of a wintry mix around through the afternoon.

The precipitation moves out this evening. If you are heading to the Pacers game tonight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, dress for temperatures that will be near or below freezing.

We get a back into a new warmup this weekend. Sunshine returns Saturday and temperatures will be back to near 40 degrees. On Sunday, we make it closer to 50 degrees. This is a great weekend for any outdoor plans.

We keep the mild temperatures around next week but our weather pattern becomes active again as another round of rain, and possibly storms, come our way.