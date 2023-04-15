INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday before cooler weather arrives.

Sunday forecast

Showers and thunderstorms

Showers and thunderstorms will be picking up Saturday evening and into Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop throughout the day Sunday into the upper 40s by the late afternoon. Spotty showers will be sticking around into Monday.

Shortly after the rain exits overnight, a cold front will move across the state. This will come cold air and even the chance for some mixing in Northern Indiana (…as in mixing with snowflakes)! High temperatures will be set around sunrise, immediately before the front passes through. Temps will be in the low 60s initially, but we’ll drop into the mid 40s by the late afternoon. Showers will be around at times during the day and sunshine will be kept at a minimum. Wind gusts will be up to 35 mph during the day which will add to the chill in the air.

A rebound lies ahead towards the middle of the week, but we’ll have to get through Monday first. Wind will remain strong with gusts up to 45 mph and high temps may not break out of the upper 40s. Showers could linger for a time, but drier air should prevail before the end of the day!