Brief, light rain Wednesday; snow late week

Not expecting much activity this week, but there are still a couple of weak wet weather chances to talk about. This morning we're watching light rain pushing into our northern counties. We'll have a brief, light shower during the morning rush hour. Rain will be out of here by noon.

This afternoon will be increasingly sunny and really shape up to be quite nice. Kids can certainly be outside to play and it'll be better than Tuesday since it won't be as windy.

Tuesday's wind gusts were difficult to ignore! The temperatures were fantastically above average, but the 46 mph wind gust certainly took away a bit from that.

The wind this morning is not nearly what we had yesterday--just enough to give us a little bit of a wind chill factor.

Temperatures will dip just below freezing overnight, so a chilly start to Thursday. We'll still be breezy for Thursday. Highs will again be above average as we climb back to the mid 50s. An isolated evening shower is possible but most of the day will be dry.

It'll be windy again on Friday and that'll drop us a lot with highs only in the low 40s. Light snow is on the way, but pavement temperatures will be above freezing and most of that snow will melt pretty quickly. Remember we'll "Spring Ahead" this weekend. Saturday will be cold in the morning but seasonable and sunny for the afternoon. Windy, sunny and warmer on Sunday.