It was not nearly as cold this morning as it was on Tuesday. Some spots northeast of Indianapolis dropped into the upper 30s and lower 40s under the mostly clear sky. As a result, there was a Frost Advisory in effect northeast of Indianapolis through 9 AM. The advisory has officially expired. The rest of central Indiana is starting off the in mid to upper 40s.

Winds have shifted out of the south, which will contribute to the quick rise in temperatures for today. Wind gusts will approach 30 MPH this afternoon and evening. Highs will peak into the upper 70s and 80s.

The southerly winds will keep temperatures mild overnight along with additional cloud cover. Lows should only fall into the mid-50s.

More clouds move into central Indiana tomorrow ahead of an approaching storm system. Rain and storm chances will hold off until the evening hours. Once the rain arrives, it will stay in the forecast through Thursday night and Friday. Temperatures drop from there with highs in the 40s by the weekend.