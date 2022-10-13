INDIANAPOLIS – We are starting off this morning wet and breezy. Winds will pick up out of the west gusting anywhere between 25 to 35 mph this afternoon. With that in mind, there are concerns over fire dangers for the day.

Red flag warning, Fire weather watch issued

A red flag warning has been issued from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. this afternoon due to windy conditions and dry ground conditions. Fires can spread quickly in these conditions so avoid outdoor burning today.

A fire weather watch has been issued for Friday. Breezy conditions are expected again, I anticipate a red flag warning again for Friday.

Cool temperatures and sunshine Thursday

Along with the breezy conditions, temperatures will struggle to hit 60° today despite the sunshine that will move in this afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s under mostly starry skies.

Below-average temperatures into the weekend

Friday will be sunny with breezy conditions as well. Temperatures will climb into the lower 60s with overnight lows into the middle 40s.

Saturday will bring temperatures in the middle 60s with a chance of showers later in the evening. Sunday, temperatures will only climb into the lower 60s with a cold front coming in late Sunday into Monday.

Chilly start next week

Monday into the middle of next week, temperatures some days will only top off in the upper 40s and lower 50s. More details on that are to come in the coming days.