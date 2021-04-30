Breezy, mild end to April in central Indiana

We are going to wrap-up the week with full sunshine after seeing cloudy skies and rain pass over central Indiana. Some spots north of Indy, near Kokomo and Marion, received nearly 3” of rain the last two days.

Another cold front is going to travel over the state this afternoon. There is not much moisture associated with the boundary and it will mostly bring a wind shift to the area. It will reinforce the colder air tonight.

The warmest time of the day is going to occur early in the afternoon as winds pick up! Northwesterly winds may gust near 30 mph with afternoon as the boundary passes. Temperatures near Indianapolis will likely fall back closer to 60° for the evening hour, then quickly fall after sunset.

Lows are going to drop into the upper 30s tonight as winds turn calmer. The clear sky and calm winds overnight may result in patchy frost for spots around the state. A Frost Advisory begins at 2 a.m. Saturday in our eastern counties.

Temperatures will recover through the weekend! Saturday looks comfortable with sunshine with even warmer weather on Sunday. There will be several dry hours this weekend before spotty shower chances rise Sunday evening.