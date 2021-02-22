Breezy, cloudy open to the week

The light mix of drizzle and flurries has moved out of central Indiana this Monday morning. Rain totals were minimal and stayed below 0.1″ across the area with Indianapolis receiving only 0.05″!

The system that brought the light precipitation last night is moving out of the region, but winds have kicked up in the wake of it. Sustained winds out of the west between 15 and 25 MPH are expected today with the potential for seeing wind gusts up to 40 MPH.

Skies will remain cloudy for this afternoon with a chance of seeing a few breaks in the clouds late in the day. Temperatures will not climb too much from this point (34°) and may peak into the upper 30s this afternoon.

Mostly cloudy skies overnight will give way to more sunshine as we head into Tuesday. Temperatures will also improve as high climb above average with a high near 45° in Indianapolis!

The outlook this week looks more seasonal for this time of year. There will be a couple opportunities to see high temperatures near the 50° mark before the end of the week. We’re also going to have a break from steady snowfall for the next few days!