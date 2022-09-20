INDIANAPOLIS – After a foggy and warm start, it will be a hot and humid day with temperatures climbing close to 90°. We keep the summer heat before temperatures drop behind a cold front!

Hot & humid Tuesday

For the rest of your Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s for some under a mix of sun and clouds. It will be very summer-like too with humid conditions during the day. An evening shower cannot be completely ruled out. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Next rain chances, temperatures tumble

A cold front will come through Wednesday afternoon into the evening, bringing scattered showers and storm chances. A few could bring some gusty winds to central Indiana. Behind that front will be fall-like temperatures just in time for the first day of fall. Temperatures will drop 20° from Wednesday to Thursday. Wednesday’s highs will be in the lower 90s.

First day of fall forecast

Thursday is the first official day of fall! Fall starts at 9:04 p.m. Thursday evening. Temperatures will stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s, below average for this time of year! Overnight lows have the potential for dropping into the upper 40s by Friday morning!

Seasonal into the weekend

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will remain in the middle and upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. A few models are hinting at some shower chances, we will keep you posted in the days to come.