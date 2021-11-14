Big temperature swings ahead this week

It’s going to be a very chilly start to the work week, especially in the early morning hours. The bus stop forecast is going to be a big one this week with cold morning low temperatures. Get ready to bundle the kids up before they head outside with temperatures below freezing.

The highs were way colder than average once again today. Indianapolis only hit 37 degrees. We should be in the low 50s in the middle of November.

We have another chance to see a few flurries tomorrow. The morning starts off mostly dry. Then by 4 PM, isolated snow and flurries are possible.