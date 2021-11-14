Big temperature swings ahead this week

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

It’s going to be a very chilly start to the work week, especially in the early morning hours. The bus stop forecast is going to be a big one this week with cold morning low temperatures. Get ready to bundle the kids up before they head outside with temperatures below freezing.

The highs were way colder than average once again today. Indianapolis only hit 37 degrees. We should be in the low 50s in the middle of November.

We have another chance to see a few flurries tomorrow. The morning starts off mostly dry. Then by 4 PM, isolated snow and flurries are possible.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Veterans Day

More Veterans Voices

Most Popular

CBS4 Investigates

More CBS4 Investigates

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

CBS4 Digital Exclusives

More CBS4 Digital Exclusives

Latest News

More News