INDIANAPOLIS – Heavy rain showers and gusty winds swept across the state. Up next: big drop in temperatures with a chance for snow!

Friday at a glance

Gusty winds after the frontal passage

Impressive wind gusts across central Indiana last night! Especially considering these extreme winds didn’t occur within thunderstorms. A gust of 61 mph was recorded by the ASOS at Purdue. Highest peaks took place around 1 AM after the front moved through last night.

If that 61 mph wind would have occurred within a thunderstorm, that would have been enough to meet severe thunderstorm criteria (winds >= 58 mph) had the atmosphere been energized for that.

Heavy rainfall from Wednesday

In addition, we saw HEALTHY rainfall totals from Wednesday. The near 1” recorded in Indianapolis cut our December rainfall deficit down to just -0.13” for the month-to-date.

However, we still have a lot of work to do. We’re coming off the 6th driest fall on record for Indianapolis.

Closing the gap on December rainfall deficit

Moderate drought conditions are still in place for much of the state. A drought is a fluid situation that changes gradually over time.

We don’t abruptly pull out of a drought just because we are closing the gap on December deficits. But new data will be complied Tuesday + new drought report out next Thursday–and I’m excited to see what improvement Indiana will make due Wednesday’s heavy rain event.

Flurries will fly

With the thermometer dropping much cooler, the moisture we see in the short term will fall in the form of snow flurries and light mixed precipitation. A chance to see flurries will be present through Saturday, although, most of us will stay dry!

Indianapolis 7-day forecast