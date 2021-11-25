Big drop in temperatures going into Black Friday

As we begin to see rain showers exit, the passing cold front will significantly cool temperatures down for Black Friday. Looking ahead at the temperature trend, it takes us all the way into 1 PM tomorrow afternoon before we finally make it out of freezing temperatures.

Drier are is on the way. Here’s what it looks like for Thanksgiving this evening if your Turkey plans are later in the day.

Clearing and cooling will take place behind this cold front. By 10 AM on Black Friday, clearer skies will allow temperatures to drop into the mid 20s all morning.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we stay mostly dry through Saturday. By Sunday, we are watching a chance to see spotty mixed precipitation. Temperatures will be cold enough in the air aloft–if we get enough moisture to work with, the wintry mix may make an appearance.