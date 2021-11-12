Big cool down heading into the weekend with snow on the way

As a cold front passes through, central Indiana saw another day of gusty winds between 30-40mph. Beach Grove had some of the strongest peak wind gusts, clocking in at 46 mph. Sustained winds across the state were mainly between 15-25 mph.

Not only did this cold front provide gusty winds and precipitation, it will also cool our temperatures down drastically heading into the weekend stretch. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Some of our northern counties may experience their first flurries and isolated snow showers tonight. This could take place as early as 5 PM. Tomorrow morning, we have a similar set up. A few snow flurries to light isolated snow will be possible to kick off the weekend.

The better chance for measurable snow comes Sunday morning. Snow may become scattered as early as 6 AM. After a brief dry period, more light snow showers could return around 10 AM. In areas where the upper air has warmed a little more, mixed precipitation is also possible Sunday. At times cold rain is also on the table.

The unseasonably cold air lasts through the weekend and into Monday. However, a warm front passing through on Tuesday will allow temperatures to pop back up to more seasonal temperatures in the 50s.