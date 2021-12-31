Big changes ahead for New Year’s weekend

We’re off to a foggy start, once again, around central Indiana Friday morning. Some areas are seeing dense fog sending visibility to less than half a mile. Keep that in mind if you’ll be traveling early this morning. While traffic has been light, you’ll still want to allow yourself extra time to get to take it slower.

We’ll keep with mostly cloudy skies today but a few breaks for sunshine will help mix that fog out quicker today, compared to Thursday. Southerly winds will send temperatures into the mid and upper 50s this afternoon. That’s ~20° above average for this time of year. Even as we ring in 2022 at midnight, temperatures will still be mild and most of us will remain rain-free.

A potent storm system will bring wintry conditions to our northwest and heavy rainfall to our south. A swath of winter weather alerts have been issued across the Central Plains, stretching up to Lake Michigan for this weekend. This includes the city of Chicago, which is a popular New Year’s Eve getaway for many in the area. If you will be traveling this weekend, there are some potential hazardous conditions that could impact you.

Central Indiana is on the warmer side of this system and will see primarily rain over the weekend. A few isolated showers are possible this evening but most of the rain will move in after midnight. These showers will spread across the state into Saturday (New Year’s Day) morning and afternoon. Rainfall totals from this system will be lighter to the north (~0.50″) and heavier to our south (up to ~1.50″).

However as the colder air mixes in Saturday evening through early Sunday morning, there will likely be a transition to more wintry weather in our far northern counties. A mix of rain and snow, along with sleet are possible Saturday night, along with windy conditions, could create some slick roads and overall, hazardous travel conditions. Light accumulations of snowfall are even possible, particularly in our northern counties, by early Sunday morning. Totals and track of snowfall may need to be adjusted as we get new data in later today and tomorrow. Regardless, we aren’t expecting a lot of accumulation out of this system for any part of central Indiana… but we don’t need a lot to get big travel impacts.

Sunday will feature much colder temperatures and blustery conditions. Perhaps that’s not what Colts tailgaters want to hear. If you’ll be spending time outside on Sunday, bundle up! Temperatures will be at their peak Sunday morning (mid 30s) and fall to the upper 20s and lower 30s in the afternoon. However, with gusty northwest winds, it will FEEL much colder than that. Expect wind chill temperatures in the teens and lower 20s most of the day.