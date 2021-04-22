Better weather today but still cool

It’s going to be a better day! Parts of central Indiana woke up to a few isolated rain/snow showers. However, with all the snow on the ground melted away, the morning commute is going a lot smoother. Temperatures Thursday morning aren’t quite as cold as they were Wednesday morning. Extra cloud cover this morning has kept temperatures in the low to mid 30s. You’ll still need the winter layers out the door.

Temperatures this afternoon will rise into the mid 50s. That’s still ~10° below average for this time of year, but an improvement over the 40s we had yesterday. Take the sunglasses with you today, you’re going to need them!

Clearing and chilly again tonight with temperatures dropping back to the mid 30s by early Friday morning. Friday won’t come with as much sunshine but temperatures will rise to the 60° mark. Showers will start moving in late Friday night and become widespread by Saturday morning.

Saturday will not be great for outdoor plans. Showers will stick around from the morning into the mid evening hours. Sunday will be the better day of the weekend with more sunshine around and highs back near 60°.

Ready for a real warmup?! It’s coming! We rise back to the 70s and 80s next week.