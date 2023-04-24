INDIANAPOLIS – Good Monday morning! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s making for a cold morning. Grab the heavy coat as you head out the door. We will be below average again today with a below-average week expected.

Freeze warning continues

A Freeze Warning continues until 9 AM this morning. With temperatures this cold, damage to plants is possible. Is it normal to see temperatures this cold this late into April? Not entirely. Our usual last freeze in Indy is in the middle of April, but in areas to our north, the last freeze is at the end of April. With temperatures dropping into the upper 20s, damage can occur to open flowers.

Cool, cloudy Monday

Temperatures will climb into the lower 50s with increasing clouds for the day. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

Below-average temperatures continue

For the rest of the week, temperatures will hover in the 50s and 60s, below average for this time of year. Typically, temperatures should be in the upper 60s. Temperatures will likely not close in on those levels until Friday.

We will also continue this active, unsettled pattern with a few rain chances possible into much of this week. No severe weather is expected with these showers, just keep the umbrella handy this week.

Looking ahead, the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures below average for this week and next week, meaning the first week of May will be below average.