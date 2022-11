INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will only top off in the lower 40s, well below average for this time of year! While it will be cold, it won’t be the coldest temperature we’ve had on this date.

Record high temperature: 76° (1971)

Record low temperature: 11° (1986)

Record rainfall: 4.15″ (1993)

Record snowfall: 0.6″ (1916)

On this date back in 1993, overnight flash flooding occurred in the central and south parts of the state with up to 9″ of rainfall measured!