Beautiful Thursday with rain and cold ahead this weekend

Foggy start in our far northern towns but hasn’t been anything but hazy for Indianapolis. Temperatures are a little colder than they were on Wednesday morning but we don’t have as much wind, so really only dealing with a minor wind chill.

Temperatures will warm through the 40s by lunchtime and well into the 50s this afternoon. Highs will likely exceed expectations (as they did yesterday) so we could be near 60 before the day is over. Also, tons of sunshine expected. We could see some upper level cirrus clouds filter through but nothing that brings us wet weather.

Our high will again be more than 15 degrees above the normal for Friday but with more clouds. A cold front will be approaching as we head into the weekend. That’ll mean rain across the area Saturday and then much colder by Sunday. We will really struggle with the cold next week as we return to normal.