Beautiful sunset Thursday eve

Comfortably cool this morning as many of us manage to hold on to the 50s while clouds enter the Indiana sky. We will have more clouds today than we’ve gotten used to but still will manage to warm well into the 60s. We’re continuing this spectacular above average stretch that will likely land in the books as one of the top four warmest November stretches.

Clouds will be exiting around sunset which will light up the sky with vibrant colors. I’d love to see your sunset pictures if you get any. Share them with me on Facebook.

High pressure remains in control today and will keep us rain free. The cold front to the north won’t really bother us aside from some clouds on Sunday.

Friday will be arguably “perfect” with a high of 70 and lots of sunshine. We’ll stay warm through the weekend. Highs could tie or break records early next week before another cold front slides through. That’ll bring us rain Tuesday night into Wednesday.