Beautiful morning; tracking heat for rest of week

Beautiful morning all across the state! The sun is brightening things up beautifully. A gorgeous blue sky will be with us all morning long but it is chilly. Temperatures are in the upper 40s and low 50s so you many want a sweater until we get back to the 60s at 10am.







Isolated showers are possible this evening. Shown below is the high resolution model so we likely won’t get quite as much rain as pictured but about a hundredth of an inch of rain is possible. Not worth cancelling plans over.

Severe weather stays to our west Monday and Tuesday but on Wednesday we anticipate strong to severe storms in Central Indiana. Stay weather aware and check back often for updates.

Monday will be very comfortable with dry air and highs in the mid 70s. Hotter air pours in starting Tuesday so expect the 80s to last. We’ll have potentially strong storms Wednesday afternoon with a rainy Thursday. Friday will have a mix of dry time and rain. First look at the weekend is gorgeous: low 80s and mostly sunny.