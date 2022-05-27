INDIANAPOLIS – Once this low pressure system moves out, it’s nothing but sunshine for us across the Hoosier state!

Saturday at a glance

Warming trend for Sunday and beyond

Ridging will take hold over Indiana and bring our temperatures to the mid 80s by Sunday. Later into the week, near 90 degree weather isn’t out of the question!

Indianapolis 7-day forecast

It will be a bit cooler to finish off the week after a cold front passes through. Then it’s back to the sunshine and dry weather for race day! Temperatures will rebound into the mid 80s on Sunday.