Beautiful Friday; some rain over weekend

Dense fog in Terre Haute this morning. Visibility is low enough that it could be difficult to see stop signs ahead of time so drive cautiously.

Otherwise a lovely and quiet morning across central Indiana. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s, so it feels just like it did yesterday morning. We’ve got plenty of sunshine today but already seeing some clouds pushing into Shelbyville.

We aren’t expecting rain today, but there are more clouds than we had on our crystal clear Thursday. Overall it will still be a beautiful summer Friday. Highs will be into the mid 80s again which is right where we should be this time of the year. Dew points are still in the 50s, so a very comfortable heat.

Great weather for Friday night. Partly cloudy with a normal low around 64 degrees. No concerns overnight as rain should stay southeast.

Rain chances are in the picture for this weekend. Plenty of dry time is expected, but a few storms will dampen Saturday afternoon and a brief storm is possible on Sunday. Overall rain totals do not look impressive staying under a quarter inch in most cases and certainly less for Lebanon, Crawfordsville and Kokomo.

We’re getting some real heat next week! Summer isn’t over but it has been a full month since we’ve had any 90 degree days, so I guess it is time. Humidity will make it a more intense heat that we’ve had this week so prepare yourself…