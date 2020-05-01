Beautiful Friday forecast; tracking rain over weekend

Chilly start to the morning since our sky cleared enough to allow a good bit of cooling. Jackets needed for the next couple of hours. That being said, we’ll warm quickly today! By 10am we’ll already be warmer than we were at all on Thursday. Plenty of sunshine and limited wind out of the NW will allow us to get well into the 60s today. The normal high for this time of the year is around 68 so definitely getting closer. If you ask me…this is a perfect forecast.

Saturday will be even warmer with highs in the mid 70s by the afternoon. We’ll likely stay dry during the day but have more clouds than Friday. We’ll also have more wind but that’ll shift to the south which is good news for our highs. We could have storms roll in as early as Saturday night with scattered storms on Sunday. Most of us will get around half an inch of rain but a few of those downpours could bump those totals up closer to a full inch.

Next week we’ll stay below average on temperatures with a couple of rain chances.