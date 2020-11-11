Back to the 50s for central Indiana; sunshine returns

We had the heaviest rain November has brought us so far just last night. That being said, as forecast, we mostly stayed under about a quarter inch of rain across the area. Bloomington got just a touch over that quarter inch mark.

Temperatures are some 15-25 degrees colder than yesterday morning, so you’ll want a jacket. We’ll be even colder tomorrow morning. The cold front is moving through right now and temperatures will drop through lunchtime before they rebound in the afternoon.

We have certainly been spoiled with a week-long stretch of 70s and now it’s back to reality with highs just in the 50s. The wind is lightening up from yesterday afternoon, though, and the clouds will continue to exit. This afternoon’s sunshine will certainly make up for the cooler temperatures. A mostly clear sky tonight will allow us to cool to the low 30s; you’ll want a coat Thursday morning.

We’ll have a brief daytime shower on Saturday but most of the weekend will be dry and seasonally cool. Colder start with wind next week.