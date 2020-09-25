Back to summer for the weekend; colder next week

Refreshing and comfortable this morning as we wake up in the 50s. We have had dense fog bringing visibility down under a half mile near Bloomington and Terre Haute but that has been fluctuating. No expectation of dense for in the city this morning. A beautiful sunny sky will be expected all day Friday. Temperatures will return to the 70s by lunchtime and could briefly hit 80 this afternoon. Normal highs this time of the year are just in the mid 70s so this is a treat for late September.

Should be beautiful sunrises and sunsets today so send in your photos if you are out enjoying the day.

What a warm and gorgeous weekend ahead! Temperatures will be more than ten degrees above average for Saturday. That plus all the sunshine will make for a gorgeous day. One last chance for you if you still have your pool open. Most of Sunday will be dry but rain is possible Sunday evening. We’ll have more rain chances throughout next week. We could really use some rain. We have a more than two inch rain deficit this month.