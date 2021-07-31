August starting off less humid and cool with temperatures in the 70s & 80s

As expected, there were showers around today but it was not a washout day and a lot of didn’t see any rain. That will be the case again for the day on Sunday. No rain chances as we head into next week and nicer, less humid conditions too!

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly starry skies making for a cool and comfortable night.

Sunday we will start off dry but a spotty shower or two will be possible during the afternoon hours. Otherwise, we will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Some smoke from the wildfires out west will also try to sneak into Central Indiana for the day on Sunday before exiting Sunday night.

An area of high pressure will build in keeping us dry and nice for most of next week. By Monday the sunshine returns with temperatures again in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The comfortable conditions stick around too! Humidity will be low into much of next week.

Temperatures into the end of next week will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with low humidity each day. It certainly won’t feel like the first week of August! As we head into the end of the week, temperatures will gradually increase back into the upper 80s with humidity increasing by the weekend.