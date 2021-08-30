August ends wet and cooler; the remnants of Ida soaks the southeast

So far August has been warm and dry. Temperatures have been 3.0 degrees above average and we’ve had 11, 90-degree days this month. The wet weather pattern that began early Monday morning as a slow moving cold front moves this way, will continue through Tuesday. Heavy rain is likely for the next 24 hours. Along and south of I-70 1-2″ of rain will cause flash flooding.

Dry weather will return Wednesday and we’ll have sunny skies with low humidity. Expect highs near 80 and cool mornings with lows near 60 degrees. Hoosiers will enjoy three days before our next chance for rain arrives Saturday.

After spiraling over the central Gulf Coast with hurricane force winds for 16 hours, Ida is losing steam. The winds are diminishing but the storm will continue to dump heavy rain across the southeast for the next three days.

We have had 17, 90-degree days this year.

Temperatures will stay below average this week.

