Waking up Thursday morning, many of our hometowns had temperatures in the upper 40s! Definitely not feeling like the end of August in that regard so a light sweater may be needed as you head out the door. Patchy fog will also be around for some, too. You can expect another pleasant day across Central Indiana with highs in the upper 70s and abundant sunshine across the Hoosier State. Highs today will be around 3-5° below average for August 31.

We are in a stretch of “fake fall” or “fall-like” weather across Central Indiana but “Second Summer isn’t too far away.

Temperature Departures From Normal Thursday Current Surface Wind Map

We have cooler, Canadian air that’s overhead right now but that’s going to gradually shift eastward as the hot dome out west expands closer to the Midwest for the weekend. However, I do not expect the humidity levels to get as high as they did last week. But you’ll definitely be able to feel the air a bit more starting this weekend.

Temperature Trend Next Four Days

Temperatures in the upper 80s return on Saturday and then near/surpassing 90° are likely starting Sunday. An expanding hot dome will also give us more 90s for September’s first full week. However, we are thinking that it won’t be as humid compared to the last bout of heat/humidity last week. Be aware as the holiday weekend approaches, especially with any outdoor plans you may have.