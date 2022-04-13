As a cod front approached, heavy rain soaked central Indiana Wednesday. The heavy cloud cover and constant rain kept the atmosphere stable so strong to severe storms were not able to develop until the evening. The atmospheric environment began to de-stabilize south of Bloomington after 6pm and as predicted weather conditions were more favorable for strong to severe storms south of I-70.

Between 7pm and 10pm Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for nine counties and Tornado Warnings were issued for 3 counties. There were numerous reports of trees and powerline down. A funnel cloud was sighted in Jackson county and possible tornado damage was reported in Decatur county.

Behind the cold front temperatures will fall into the 40s overnight and stay in the 50s for Thursday. Winds will gust up to 45 miles per hour Thursday afternoon. We’ll stay dry Friday with highs in the 60s and we’ll have a few showers this weekend highs in the 50s.

