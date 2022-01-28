Areas of snow today; tracking milder air ahead

Areas of snow showers around Friday morning have produced some slick spots on the roads. Accumulations have been very light, but it’s been enough to create some hazardous road conditions. We’ll keep these snow chances around the area this morning through the late afternoon. Use extra caution as you’re traveling.

Temperatures this morning have already reached their warmest of the day. Indianapolis was at 29° at midnight. Temperatures will slowly drop to the mid 20s into the afternoon with another passing cold front. It’s the same front that’s squeezing out what little moisture we have in our atmosphere and producing snow showers out ahead of it across central Indiana today.

Behind the front comes reinforcing cold air. Skies clearing tonight and NNE winds will send temperatures dropping quickly. Expect them down into the teens by the mid evening before falling into the single digits early Saturday. Winds chills to start the weekend will be near zero for many locations.

The weekend starts with very cold temperatures but overall, it won’t be a bad couple of days. We’ll be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures on Sunday moderate to near the seasonal average.

We turn even warmer early next week as temperatures go above average into the 40s. We are closely watching as system that will impact us mid to late next week that could bring us some more impactful snow showers. However, this is still far away and there are a lot of questions surrounding how this system plays out, so the forecast could change. It is something we will watch into the coming days.