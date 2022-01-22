Areas of snow on the way for Central Indiana

A winter weather advisory is in effect for our northern counties late Saturday night into Sunday afternoon (3AM – 1PM). Slippery road conditions are possible as a winter weather system moves through.

Snow is on the way in Central Indiana. Starting off early Sunday morning, we’ll start with light snow showers, getting heavier the farther north we go in the state. By 11 AM, it’s possible we see brief areas of sleet where some slight warming may occur, before it dries out.

The Indy metro has a chance to see around an inch of snowfall Sunday. North of I-70 we’re expecting closer to 1-2″ of snow. Northern Indiana counties may receive more than 2 inches of snowfall.

Temperatures will remain cool through the morning and afternoon, only hitting the upper 20s and low 30s. Gusty winds up to 25mph will make it feel much cooler, however. Feels like temperatures will be in the teens.

More snow is on the way for Monday late morning to early afternoon. Areas of sleet are possible on the south end of this for Monday as well, with slightly warmer temperatures south of I-70.