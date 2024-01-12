A gray and dreary Friday is capping off with a break from the rain/snow ahead of a big temperature drop. A cold front is on the move Friday evening and will start a trend of plummeting temperatures and increasing winds. The winter storm headlines are away from Central Indiana. However, several counties are under a Wind Advisory continuing into Saturday morning.

Gusty Winds with Cold Front Passage

With the center of the low moving across Central Indiana, southwest winds will gust up to 45-50 mph at times. Some higher readings are possible. Unsecured objects could be blown around along with some trees and power lines getting blown down. Otherwise, the gusty winds will remain through Saturday.

Forecast Wind Gusts Friday Evening Forecast Wind Gusts overnight to early Saturday

Temperatures Plummet into Saturday

The long-awaited and forecasted Arctic air will move into the Midwest. We’ll feel it here starting late Friday night. It will be around through at least the middle of next week. Wind chills in the teens and single digits are likely on Saturday during the day. Then at night, subzero wind chills return and that will be the story each night/early morning through Tuesday. Its been one of the warmest winters to-date on record so this will be a big wake up call.

Wind Chills Daytime Saturday Wind Chills Saturday Night-Sunday AM

Highs in the 20s on Saturday will be followed by highs only in the teens Sunday-Tuesday. But, it won’t feel like that with the gusty winds. Warming centers will be open across the region through this time and there are several ways to prepare/stay safe. Check out the list of warming centers here and the preparedness tips here.

Slick Spots and Wind-Driven Snow Showers

Going through Friday evening, crews will be out and prepping the roads before the freeze occurs. This is important to know because once temperatures drop below freezing, ice could form. Any lingering moisture on the roads could result in black ice. Nonetheless, be careful when on the roads especially on bridges and overpasses. As we’ve previously spoken, those freeze first.

Also, any light snow that falls may collect on surfaces and roadways through the overnight hours. Indy has already seen more than a quarter inch of rain through the day and lingering rain will turn to snow. This will be on the back end of the low-pressure system moving through here. Just under or around an inch is expected for most of us with slightly higher snowfall potential for spots north. This will be the light-type of snow. So combined with the gusty winds, the potential for reduced visibility levels and blowing snow is there.

Snow will also continue through Saturday at times with flurries Sunday-Tuesday.