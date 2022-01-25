Arctic air settling in; dangerously cold wind chills tonight

It’s a much colder start to Tuesday morning. A cold front that passed through Monday evening has sent temperatures tumbling to the low and mid teens across most of the area. Wind chills in several locations have fallen below zero. Even though we have the change to colder conditions today, we will also change to brighter conditions too. So, along with all the winter layers, be sure to take the sunglasses with you at the door as well.

The sunshine won’t be enough to make a big impact on our temperatures today. Unfortunately, highs will be well below average, in the low 20s this afternoon.

A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect from 1 AM to 11 AM Wednesday morning. Wind chills between -10° to -20° are expected. These are dangerously cold and in these conditions, frost bite can occur in as little as 20 minutes. Be sure to protect yourself and your pets!