INDIANAPOLIS — Freeze warnings and frost advisories wrap up Easter weekend in Indiana. As low temperatures remain cold starting the week, early morning snow showers aren’t out of the question.

Easter Sunday afternoon planner

Although air temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s, keep in mind the winds will make it feel a bit cooler. Bring a jacket to any outdoor plans you may have! The good news is we’ll stay dry until the late evening hours Sunday.

Snow chances Sunday night – Monday morning

Here’s an hour-by-hour flip book of the snow chances coming up in the overnight hours Sunday night into Monday morning. This shows snow moving in as early as 3 a.m. and not exiting until 10 a.m. If it warms up a little bit Sunday morning, we could be dealing with a more rain event or wet snow. But as it stands now, it’s certainly possible we get early morning flurries to an inch of snow in localized spots.

Rain for the rest of Monday afternoon

The rest of Monday will feature scattered rain showers as temperatures start to warm up.

Colder start to the week ahead of a weekend warm-up

The week starts off with well below normal temperatures in the 50s. We do have a fair shot of seeing our first 80-degree day this season, and that comes this Saturday.